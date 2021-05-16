Kweku Baako deflates arguments made by Sam Jonah

Renowned journalist and Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr has reacted to some issues raised by Sir Sam Jonah.

Addressing an event organized by the Rotary Club, Sam Jonah spoke on numerous issues including alleged culture of silence, public sector debt, powers of the Executive arm of government.



These issues became very topical in the country; a section of the public agreed with him while others disagreed.



Culture of silence - Baako's take



Reacting to this after he resumed panel discussions on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kweku Baako said it will be wrong to assume that there is a culture of silence in the country.



"Culture of silence, there's none of that here; we have violations of media freedoms; that is a fact...but we're long gone past the days of culture of silence..." he indicated.



Powers of The Executive Arm of Government

Sir Sam Jonah in his address also called for the review of the 1992 Constitution to overhaul the powers of the Executive arm of government.



In his view, the nation's constitution has "created a monstrous Executive which looms large over the other arms of the governance structure...actually, what we have is an “Executocracy”, not a democracy. The President is supposed to appoint the majority of his ministers from Parliament. By definition, that makes Parliament a rubber stamp, because no MP in the ruling party will be able to stand up and demand accountability from the executive - they are all scrambling for positions"



Kweku Baako however, believes "what we have now is fit for purpose it is how those elected go about managing the powers given to them. I'm not sure we can do any serious amendment to the powers we've given to the Executive President to the extent that it will change.... "



Listen to him in the video below:



