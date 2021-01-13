Kweku Baako exposes Haruna Iddrisu’s hypocrisy over the caretaker Minister role

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior, Editor-in-Chief, New Crusading Guide Newspaper

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior has exposed the hypocrisy of the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu following his claims of illegality in a caretaker Minister role.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this week in line with Presidential Transition Act, Act 845 of 2012, relieved all his ministerial appointees, pending the appointment of new ones



In order not to create any gap that will impede the smooth running of state affairs, as the President begins his second term in office, he has equally appointed some of the outgoing ministers to overseer the affairs of the ministries as the process to nominate substantive ministers receives top priority.



The move has been criticized by the Tamale South lawmaker who described the move as illegal indicating that the President has no right to make such a decision.



“I have seen some former ministers still hold themselves about as if they are ministers. That is unlawful, that is illegal and unconstitutional. As we speak today, Ghana has no ministers, Haruna Iddrisu said on Joy Prime

“The President got it wrong. Their mandate has elapsed and until they are nominated, go through vetting, secure approval of Parliament, they cannot hold themselves out as Ministers. So as far as we are concerned, there is nothing like an Acting Minister and the Supreme Court does not recognize such a position.” He insisted.



But the veteran journalist posted a letter in which Mr Haruna Iddrisu was in 2013 directed by John Mahama in a letter dated 8th January, 2018 asked to act as caretaker Minister of Communications exposing the double standards of the MP.



"This is a copy of the Presidential Directive Haruna Iddrisu appears to be worried about. Is there any mention of..."