Kweku Baako gives 'thumbs up' to Caleb's secret filming

Broadcast journalist, Caleb Kudah

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako has supported broadcast journalist, Caleb Kudah for filming at the premises of the National Security Ministry.

The journalist was arrested for filming at a restricted security zone and together with another journalist working with Citi FM/TV named Zoe Abu-Baidoo was sent to the National Security Ministry for interrogation.



Zoe Abu-Baidoo was joined to the arrest after the security operatives realized she had received some files on her phone from Caleb Kudah.



Caleb is said to have gone to the security zone to film some vehicles abandoned at the National Security installation in Accra.



Over 300 vehicles comprising buses and saloon cars were left to rot for years due to claims of inflation of prices leading to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) rejecting them.



Reacting to Caleb's arrest, Kweku Baako noted that the journalist's action wasn't unethical but rather Caleb Kudah acted within the remit of investigative journalism.



"Talking of my association with Tiger Eye and the training I gave to Anas when he was out there in field doing investigative journalism, I will be the last person to attack subterfuge even though there are people who disagree and they have every right to do so".

That thing is a part of undercover journalism. That debate has here since 1880 and it will continue forever because there are people who are against that kind of journalism our own court system in Ghana has affirmed that the way and manner the constitution was triggered to impeach some Judges based on Tiger Eye report is an acceptance of that mode.



"So, with this background and my own line of defense over the years, I will be dishonest, hypocritical if I sat here and attacked the boy's work on basis of application of subterfuge. I won't do that", he said.



He also questioned the legality of the security operatives search into Caleb's phone after arresting him.



"Without a legal intervention, you don't have the right to go into the phone and extract information", he noted.



Kweku Baako, making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', egged Caleb Kudah on to unflinchingly execute his journalistic duties.



''I watched him as he gave his narration. Those are people you don't discourage. Those are people you don't take their confidence away from them.'