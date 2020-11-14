Kweku Baako’s reaction to Rawlings’ death

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has reacted to the death of the late Jerry John Rawlings, former president of the Republic of Ghana.

Although there was a simmering tension between them, he said he never wished death for the deceased.



He further sent his condolences to the bereaved family as they go through this tough time.



In an interview on Joy News Thursday, Kweku Baako Jnr said “No human being is to wish death even on his greatest enemy. All of us will move on and so I wish the family my sincerest condolences.”



“Examining his legacy and his impact on Ghana’s history is for another day. A time will come, positives and negatives will be put and there will be a balance sheet and we will all have something to say but I think it will be unfair and inappropriate on my part to subject his place in Ghanaian history now,” he added.

The late Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



73-year-old Rawlings passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after battling with short illness.







