Kweku Baako's step-mother is dead

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide

The step-mother of the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has passed away.

The death occurred at the SSNIT hospital a few days ago.



Announcing the news on his Facebook wall with a post accompanied by the funeral poster, Mr Baako prayed to Allah to bless her soul.



Mrs Gladys Baako, as she was known, was 88 years-old.



She was the wife of the late Kofi Baako.



