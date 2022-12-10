Kweku Baako's step-mother is dead

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com
The step-mother of the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has passed away.
The death occurred at the SSNIT hospital a few days ago.
Announcing the news on his Facebook wall with a post accompanied by the funeral poster, Mr Baako prayed to Allah to bless her soul.
Mrs Gladys Baako, as she was known, was 88 years-old.
She was the wife of the late Kofi Baako.
