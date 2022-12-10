1
Menu
News

Kweku Baako's step-mother is dead

Kwelu Baako.jpeg Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The step-mother of the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has passed away.

The death occurred at the SSNIT hospital a few days ago.

Announcing the news on his Facebook wall with a post accompanied by the funeral poster, Mr Baako prayed to Allah to bless her soul.

Mrs Gladys Baako, as she was known, was 88 years-old.

She was the wife of the late Kofi Baako.

Check out his post below:




 



Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'