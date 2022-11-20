Kwesi Botchwey's structural changes to Ghana's economy still impactful today - Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Professor Kwesi Botchwey

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing NPP, has paid a glowing tribute to the late Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey.

In a tweet, the NPP stalwart indicated the deceased NDC cadre’s leadership and commitment to the structural changes to the country’s economy in the late 80s were remarkable.



He said, Professor Botchwey’s deeds some decades ago, are still having an impact currently.



“Former finance minister Kwesi Botchwey is dead – his leadership and commitment to the structural changes to our economy in the late 80s were critical and the impact still with us today.



“May he rest in perpetual peace”, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko tweeted.



Kwesi Botchwey died at the age of 78 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday, November 19.



As part of his political career, he served in the Rawlings' Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) - military regime - and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - civilian regime - as the Secretary for Finance and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning respectively.

He was described as the longest-serving finance minister in Ghana's history.



Prof Botchwey attended Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School before proceeding to the University of Ghana to pursue an LLB. He was at Yale Law School for his LLM and graduated from the University of Michigan Law School with his doctorate.



Prof. Kwesi Botchwey served as an advisor to World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.



He had vast expertise in economic management as he was a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility under the Fund.



Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the late scholar, especially from his close associates and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress.



