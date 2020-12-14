Kwesi Pratt fumes over Israeli intelligence agents working on election day

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, is worried that some intelligence agents from Israel were commissioned by both the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to gather information on election day.

According to him, the involvement of the Israeli security agents in Ghana’s 2020 elections is something that should be condemned by all adding that those involved should bow their heads in shame.



Speaking on the “Alhaji and Alhaji” show on Pan Africa TV on Saturday, December 12, Pratt Jnr. questioned the motive of the Israeli intelligence agents for deciding to work for both leading political parties if not to cause confusion in the country during voting day.



“How come that Israeli intelligence agents decided that some of them will work for NPP and some of them will work for NDC? What is the motive if not to sow confusion in our country? [...] How come that Israel is working on both sides of the political divide?”



Kwesi Pratt Jnr. could not comprehend why an apartheid regime which was fought against by many individuals in the world could be brought in to manipulate Ghanaians at the time that they were going to the polls to elect a leader.



“I am surprised that the first indication that Israeli agents were working here, was the publication of their photographs, status and everything on the front page of a newspaper…,” Pratt Jnr. said.

He added: “We fought against the apartheid in South Africa and we cannot allow Israeli apartheid to continue to play the role that it’s playing in Ghana today, and our political leaders should be ashamed of themselves that they do not have confidence in the Ghanaian citizenry?



“What can an Israeli do that Ghanaians cannot do? Is it ICT experts that we don’t have? Do the Israelis understand the psychology of the Ghanaian electorate better than the Ghanaian people…? The involvement of the Israeli security in our elections is something we must all stand up and condemn and those who contracted those Israelis must bow their heads in shame,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr. stressed.



He indicated that the immediate aftermath of the elections whereby some parties are aggrieved over the results announced by Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, is all due to the “stupidity and lack of commitment to the national interest” of both the NPP and NDC who contracted the Israeli security.



“Both NPP and NDC must bow their heads in shame, total shame. An apartheid regime has been brought in by the two leading political parties to mess us up; we shouldn’t stand for it,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr. noted.





After the declaration of the December 7 election results, the opposition NDC alleged that the Electoral Commission (EC) liaised with the incumbent NPP to overturn the results.



John Dramani Mahama, who led the NDC into the 2020 elections at a press conference after the EC declared President Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential race, described the elections as ‘flawed and fictionalised.’



Mahama averred that data available to his party from across all the 16 regions of Ghana showed that he had won the 2020 presidential election, and that any other pronouncement by the EC was evidence of manipulation of figures.



He, therefore, rejected the outcome of the presidential election.



