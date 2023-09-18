Kwesi Pratt narrates how KIA officials seized a Ghanaian's gold ring, bangle for the Gold-for-Oil policy

Veteran journalist and managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has narrated how a Ghanaian man who was travelling out of the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) was robbed of his valuables by officials at the airport.

He said that the officials seized the gold wedding ring and bracelets of the man with the excuse that Ghana was broke and his valuables were going to be used for the ‘Gold-for-Oil’ policy of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr., who made these remarks in an Atinka TV interview shared on Facebook on September 15, 2023, said that he was informed of the ordeal of the Ghanaian man by his sister, an officer of the Ghana Police Service.



“A Ghanaian man was travelling out of the country, and when he got to the Kotoka International Airport, they seized the gold ring and bangle he was wearing. They (the KIA officials) told him that the country was broke and that it needed gold to go and buy oil.



“I am telling you. They seized his wedding ring. This guy's sister was the one who called me to inform me... I told her that she was telling lies, and she said she was bringing me the seizure notice. Lo and behold, the documents were brought, and truly, they had seized the man’s belongings,” he narrated in Twi.



He added that the policewoman went to speak to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) after his advice, and they admitted that the gold ring and bangle had been seized, but to date, they have not been returned.

Watch the interview below:











