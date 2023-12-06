Kwesi Pratt reacts to CPP national executive shakeup

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, and a leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), has weighed in on the recent shake-up within the party's national executive leadership.

According to him, the party must go beyond the periodic changes to leadership and return to its core values.



This, he believes, is the only way CPP can become a vibrant party again.



His comment comes after the party, CPP, sacked all of its national executive officers and replaced them with new interim council members.



Notable names were the General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah and the National Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah.



Speaking on Metro TV on December 6, 2023, Kwesi Pratt shared his perspective on the situation, revealing that he had been invited to the meeting where these significant changes were discussed.



He noted that the party is struggling presently, because it has drifted from its core fabric that makes up the CPP.



“I was invited to this meeting as a founding member. When the invitation was delivered to me, I was warned that there will be a revolution in Kumasi and that I should prepare myself to participate in that revolutionary struggle. But I decided then to stay out of this revolutionary process.



“The party has not been doing well over a long period of time and everybody knows that. The reason for that is that it has not been able to return to its core values,” he stated.



Kwesi Pratt noted that merely replacing national executive officers without a fundamental shift in the party's ideology might not present a viable alternative.

However, he expressed hopes that the shakeup could bring the party back on track.



“Moving national executive officers bringing new ones, does not present an alternative to those parties who are pursuing a new liberal agenda. I am also sure that this so-called revolution will lead to a situation where the party will return to its core values,” he added.



Background



The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), dissolved its entire national leadership and appointed some members to form an interim council to manage the affairs of the party.



The decision was communicated through an official statement released on December 5, 2023, signed by the Interim Secretary, Kwame Nkrumah Botsio.



The statement revealed that the decision to remove all National Executive Officers was made during the NEC meeting held in Kumasi.



“The Convention Peoples Party (CPP), on Tuesday 5th December 2023, held its National



Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kumasi. At the said meeting, all National



Executive Officers were removed from power. At the selfsame meeting, the delegates of

NEC, clothed with the requisite power under the Party Constitution, appointed an



Interim Council (IC) to steer the affairs of the Party,” the statement said.



Notable among those who were sacked from the party are the General Secretary of the Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah, and the National Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah.



Even though Nana Yaa, disassociated herself from the CPP, Sarpong-Kumankumah insists she is the chairperson for the party.



The Interim Council is composed of the following members:



1. Alhaji Ali Adamu



2. Gallo Emmanuel



3. Godwin Opare Addo



4. Semefa Mawutor

5. Eben Agbenya



6. Alhaji Issah Sibiru Islam



7. Abdul Salam Issah



8. Mariam Munkaila Futa



9. Ebenezer Tetteh



10. Dr. Akwesi Bosompem Boateng



11. Elijah Adams



12. Kose Dedey



13. Kwame Nkrumah Botsio

In addition to these members, three co-opted individuals have been appointed to contribute to the Interim Council's activities. These co-opted members are Aisha Futa, Moses Yirimambo Ambing, and Osei Kofi Acquah.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/NAY



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



