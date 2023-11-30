Kwesi Pratt roots for EPA boss to be Dr. Bawumia's running mate

The New Patriotic Party has elected its flagbearer but who becomes the Running Mate to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains a question.

Various names have cropped up with supporters bidding for the favorites to partner Dr. Bawumia to compete with the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, who seeks re-election to become President of Ghana.



Among the list of names are the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



While the Vice President has been advised to pick his Running Mate from the Ashanti Region, seasoned Journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. believes one of the leading members of the party in the person of Henry Kwabena Kokofu's role in Dr. Bawumia's victory during the NPP presidential election qualifies him for the spot.



Kwesi Pratt, speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", endorsed the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, as a suitable candidate for the Running Mate slot.

He was elated that EPA boss' name has dropped in the list saying "it gladdens my heart when I hear my brother is going to be a Running Mate".



"I'm told if Kokofu had not joined the campaign in Ashanti Region, things would not have gone well," he emphasized.



