Kwesi Pratt’s office reportedly ransacked

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Kokomlemle office of veteran journalists Kwesi Pratt Junior has been ransacked by unknown men.

The suspects took away a personal laptop and a phone belonging to the Managing Editor of the Insight of newspaper.



“The main door was broken, the safe too was broken into. They have taken away my laptop which was in the office and a phone we left there,” Mr. Pratt told Starrfm.com.gh.



He said the attack on the office was noticed Monday morning by people living around the premises.







