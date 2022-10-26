Kwesi Pratt takes a shot at Okyenhene over 'villager', 'witches' comment

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has taken a shot at Okyehene, Amoatia Ofori Panin II for describing critics of President Akufo-Addo's governance as ‘villagers’ and ‘witches’.

The paramount Chief speaking at the inauguration of the Archdeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region on Sunday, October 23, 2022, advised Ghanaians to appreciate President Nana Addo's initiatives towards the development of the country.



Villagers and Witches Comment



“We must appreciate the feat of the president and show him an appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him", Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin II said.



To the critics of the President, he said "those insulting the President are children of villagers".



He continued; "They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager then you may be a witch or wizard.”

But the Chief Linguist to the Okyehene, Nana Kwadwo Antwi Boasiako says his King never used such words on Ghanaians venting their frustrations about President Nana Addo’s governance.



In an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, claimed the revered King's comment have been "twisted" and “taken out of context”.



“He [Amoatia Ofori Panin II] never said that those people (criticising Akufo-Addo's poor governance) are villagers and witches, listen to the full tape and tell me where he said that,” he challenged.



Kwesi Pratt's Subtle Jab



However, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Tuesday morning, Mr. Pratt argued that those villagers that the Okyehene makes reference to are the bedrock of President Nana Addo's governance and must be listened to when they voice their frustrations.

"In Ghana, these villagers outnumber the city boys...So, if the children of villagers are incensed and expressing their views, you have to listen to them. It is because of them that you are serving...There is nobody in Ghana, be it a villager, city boy, witch or Prophet...who can say things are going well", he said.



Kwesi Pratt further threw a subtle jab at the Chief saying "if you sit on the seat here in the studio to talk and care is not taken, you will be called a witch or children of villagers...Now, we have all turned into witches".



