Kwesimintsim, Effia MPs jointly donate desks to needy Whindo-Assekae Methodist Primary

Mrs. Coleman lauded the MPs and promised to ensure that the desks were put to good use

Authorities at Whindo-Assekae Methodist Primary and Junior High School have heaped praises on Connect FM and 3news.com after they received classroom furniture from Members of Parliament Dr. Prince Hamid Armah and Joseph Cudjoe of Kwesimentsim and Effia respectively.

This follows a news publication by Connect FM’s Orokodo Kasaebo and subsequently on 3news.com on the lack of furniture in the school, undermining social distancing to prevent Covid infection.



Social distancing difficult for Whindo-Assekae pupils due to inadequate desks The situation was so dire that many of the students had to either sit on the floor, lean on the walls during classes or struggle for space on the few desks available.



Social distancing was therefore a luxury they could not afford.



Few weeks after the publication, students of the school can now smile as relentless efforts by the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Education Director, Sally Nelly Coleman, and the Municipal Chief Executive, Kojo Acquah, with some other stakeholders have addressed the situation.

MPs Dr. Hamid Armah and Mr Cudjoe jointly presented 720 sitting metal-capacity dual desks to the school and other eleven schools in the municipality.



Mrs. Coleman lauded the MPs and promised to ensure that the desks were put to good use.



MCE Kojo Acquah disclosed the tireless efforts being made by him and the Municipal Education Director to make education attractive in the area and urged the teachers to encourage the children to adhere to the safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in school.