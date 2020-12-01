Kyebi should be synonymous with education - Barima Kwaku Dua

Ahene Nana Hene of Kyebi presenting the items to the Kyebi College of Education

Ahene Nana Hene of Kyebi, Barima Kwaku Dua, has said Kyebi is positioning itself to educate the huge number of energy youth in the traditional area.

Speaking over the weekend during an event to present over 1,500 reading materials to the library of the JB Dankwa Memorial Center, Barima Kwaku Dua, pledged to do more to encourage reading among the children.



He said Kyebi is synonymous with education and must remain so for generations to come.



“I am hopeful that the youth of Kyebi will live the dream of their forebears who held education in high esteem,” he said.



Barima Kwaku Dua added he wants a well-educated and enlightened citizen of Kyebi that will lead innovations and entrepreneurship in Ghana and beyond.



At a separate event, Principal of Kyebi College of Education, Rev. Charles Ofosu Ayarkwah, urged stakeholders in education to help in retooling the colleges of education to properly train teachers who lead the manpower training of the country.

Charles Ofosu Ayarkwah made the comment when Barima Kwaku Dua presented 40 industrial machines, refrigerators, cylinders, stoves, among other catering equipment to the Kyebi College of Education.



Rev Ayarkwa also stated that the Colleges of Education should be centres of excellence for trained teachers hence need for them to be properly resourced.



He said most Home Economics Departments and Music Departments of Colleges of Education do not have up to date equipment to train teachers.



He said the retooling of the vocational departments of the colleges of Education will help the schools produce experienced teachers into the schools.