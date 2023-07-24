Kyebi was peaceful, secured until galamsey hit us in 2012 - Okyenhene laments

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has lamented the rising insecurity and land degradation in his domain.

According to him, the deterioration of security in Kyebi started in 2012 when galamsey – illegal small-scale mining – was started in parts of the Eastern Region.



He stressed that before 2012, Kyebi was serene and secured but that is no longer the case.



“The influx is in 2012 when galamsey reared its head here. That is when our problems begun, that is where our problem begun. I don’t care what anybody says about that.



“Kyebi was a quiet town where you could leave your door ajar without worrying but presently, even with your locked doors, people are finding ways to steal your phone when you are asleep,” he stated in a video shared by Ofori Panin Fie TV, a channel on YouTube.



He also urged the Ghanaian government to implement measures to ensure the effective functioning of institutions and spur development in key areas.

According to GhanaWeb checks, he was speaking to gathering of subjects where he highlighted that the Ministries of Agriculture and Lands and Forestry should be moved from the capital as part of effective decentralization efforts.



“Baby step development, we talk about it but it doesn’t yield any response. 66 years after independence and if you are traveling from Accra to Kyebi or Kumasi then you are frightened because the roads are not good.



“So, I plead with you it is not easy for all of us, sometimes you see people asking that since you came as a chief what developmental projects have you embarked on? But how do I develop without a budget, all of the time, we are calling the assemblies for certain things and they tell you that there is no money?



“So, if the assembly says there is no money and Okyenhene also doesn’t have money then it means that we will suffer, and the people suffer,” he stressed.



