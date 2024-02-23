Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu to address resignation issues February 23

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader

Source: GNA

Former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, says he intends to address issues surrounding his resignation as the Majority Leader by February 23, 2024.

The Suame MP stepped down from his position on Wednesday, February 21, following discussions between leaders of the majority caucus and the national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His resignation came days after speculations of a reshuffle in the leadership of the majority caucus, which created some seemingly minor tensions between the parliamentary group and the national leadership.



On Thursday, February 22, when the former Majority Leader appeared in Parliament for the first time after his resignation, and unlike him, he took the seat immediately behind the front row, reserved for the Majority Leadership.

At that point, he began to engage with Osei Bonsu Amoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim South, for about five minutes, spoke with Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, close to three minutes, then moved to the front row, picked his file, and left the Chamber.



Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader has since been named the new Majority Leader.