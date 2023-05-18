Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and two other NPP MPs who are 6-term lawmakers

These three NPP MPs are the longest-serving on their side

As the current Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu remains the longest-serving Member of Parliament in the House, on the side of the New Patriotic Party.

Having entered parliament in 1996 as the MP for Old Tafo Suame, the MP, who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, is considered one of the most experienced lawmakers in the country.



In his experience, he has been both Minority Leader and Majority Leader in Parliament; positions that only the sitting Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, can match him on, just as with the number of years both of them have been in the House.



However, there are two other senior Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



These MPs: Kennedy Agyapong (Assin Central) and Kobina Tahir Hammond (Adansi-Asokwa).



Kobina Tahir Hammond





K. T. Hammond, as he is popularly known, is also one of the longest-serving MPs in Ghana’s parliament. He has served in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and in the 8th parliaments.



He joined parliament in 2001 for the Adansi-Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region and has since retained his seat.



His hard work and knowledge in the oil and gas industry make him one of the best MPs in the field.



He is the current Minister of Trade and Industry.



Kennedy Agyapong





Kennedy Agyapong joined the House as the Member of Parliament for Assin South, which is now known as Assin Central.



He joined parliament in 2001 and has since served in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th parliaments.



He is currently seeking a mandate to lead the NPP as its presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





AE/OGB