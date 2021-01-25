Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu doesn’t believe in democracy – Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei

Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Private Legal Practitioner and a former member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Disciplinary Committee, Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei has stated categorically that the Majority Leader in Parliament and a Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu does not believe in Ghana’s democracy.

Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei who was speaking on Bresosem Show on Abusua FM hosted by Professor Otchere Addai Mensah monitored by MyNewsGh.com said the Suame legislator went unopposed during the NPP parliamentary primaries because he does not believe in democracy.



Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was among some NPP parliamentarians who went unopposed during the party’s parliamentary primaries.



According to Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei, the Majority Leader, if indeed, believed in democracy, would never insult and prevent others from contesting him in an election like it was the case at the primaries.

“Those who believe in democracy believe election as well as contest is part of our democracy. He (Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) as then-Majority Leader should have even encouraged others to contest him to cement our democracy but it didn't happen that way. He rather prevented others from contesting him while those who contested him as independent candidates from other political parties were insulted,” Lawyer Nana Yaw Osei revealed.



“I don’t believe Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu believes in democracy because if he does, he should have opened himself for contest during their primaries but he even insulted those who attempted to contest him,” he reiterated.