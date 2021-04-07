Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is uncomfortable with Alban Bagbin’s position - Clement Apaak

Alban Bagbin [L]; Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu [R]

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has asserted that the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is uncomfortable and unhappy about Alban Bagbin’s position as the Speaker of Parliament.

His comments come after the Majority Leader claimed the Speaker could soon make Parliament an enclave for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Apaak is, however, of the view that these accusations are geared towards tainting the image of the speaker in the eyes of Ghanaians.



Speaking to Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “It is true that Kyei Mensah Bonsu is not happy about Bagbin’s appointment as a speaker. They are friends but he is not happy about it. Left to him, or Akufo-Addo or the NPP, the speakership position should have been given to Mike Ocquaye. So instantly there is a problem there.

"So, there is an instant issue in terms of friction and acceptability. So, whatever they can do to discredit Alban Bagbin or pull him down or drag him in the mud or change Ghanaians’ perception about him, they will do it and that is what is playing out”.



The Builsa South MP was confident that Parliament was very right to elect Alban Bagbin as the speaker of the house. In his view, Alban Bagbin is “someone who knows much about Ghana’s fourth republic; knowing the parliamentary process and procedure, so the NPP is uncomfortable and will remain uncomfortable”.



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has recently said he is worried Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will turn the House into an enclave for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as he states that the speaker has selected one too many members of the NDC to his office as advisers.