Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu predicts 70% win for Bawumia in Suame

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has predicted over 70% overwhelming endorsement for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on Saturday 26th August 2023 Special Delegates Congress in the Suame Constituency.

The election is aimed at selecting five candidates out of the ten presidential candidate aspirants who will subsequently contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries in November for the election of presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to GHoneTV News ahead of the election and the election on Saturday, the lawmaker promised the Vice President Bawumia a resounding victory.



According to him, after profiling his constituency he can say on authority that over 70% of the delegates are in the camp of the Vice President.



However, a member of the Mr. Alan Kyerematen Communication Team, Richard Nyamah has stated that the New Patriotic Party guidelines for the Special Delegates Congress must put a stop to the ongoing machinations and fear against delegates.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Wednesday, Mr. Nyamah stated that it’s unfortunate the Presidential primaries Committee is being dribbled by unseen hands or by the powers that be.



“Information we have is that they have used simple serial numbers to virtually hunt down people for who they voted for. If he doesn’t vote the way they want it.



“We are questioning the Electoral Commission because I think they were involved in the processes leading to this. The Electoral Commission actually gave us their word that they ensure that such complex serial numbers are used in the ballot,” Mr. Nyamah stated.



He continued: “The Ghanaian people especially the NPP delegates are too smart to be bamboozled with all these things. So we believe at the end victory will be ours. We will want to draw the President’s attention that if he really means to be neutral he should call his people to order and that will serve all of us well.”