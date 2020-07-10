General News

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s utterances undermine his position as Majority Leader – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama has said that the recent utterances of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu about Naana Opoku-Agyemang, John Mahama's running-mate, undermine his position as the Majority Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

According to her, if Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu should respect humanity, “there is a certain sense sometimes when you open your mouth you should be careful the things you say”.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaking to the media wondered whether the former Education Minister can hold the mantle as president should the position become vacant, through death, after winning the election with Mahama.



“When I first heard, I thought he was going to settle on Dr. Duffuor or Nii Moi because they are economists and finance experts of considerable standing so either of them could have done it. If he wanted a woman, I thought that we have some women of some demonstrable competence who have risen through this house to establish themselves. One such person could be Hanna Tetteh who has been a member of this House, Foreign Affairs Minister and some other areas so she has learnt the rules," the Majority Leader said.



“Another person is the former Attorney General, solid person. If he wanted women, even the previous Attorney General; even though she has some skeletons because of the Woyome issue but you ask yourself what value is this woman going to add to that ticket. Calm woman; a woman of poise and balance. She speaks good English but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket? Let’s not forget; perish the thought, I’m not wishing that, but let’s assume that John becomes the President and the next day he is no longer, is this woman capable of being described as the President of the republic?.. and that has nothing to do with her person. I’m talking about the quality in governance that could affect this country, is she that person? I don’t think so at all.”

In response, Joyce Bawa Mogtari speaking on GHOne TV, Thursday, July 9, said that even if the noble Professor and running mate has not served as a minister of state before, her credentials are far better than that of the Suame Member of Parliament.



She then advised Ghanaians to condemn the position of the MP because as a woman when she looks at “Naana Jane, I think she fulfills my aspirations.”





