Kyeremanten, Adutwum should be confirmed as ministers - NDC Communicator

Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Manuribe has disclosed he would be personally disappointed should the Appointments Committee fail to approve the nominations of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten as Trade Minister and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum as Education Minister.

He argued that these two gentlemen have distinguished themselves and deserve the positions they have been given.



According to him, it would be unfair on his part to speak against the Trade Minister-designate and the Education Minister-designate.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Dr Adutwum is a man with competence and diligence.



He described him as a man who has foresight and will be a great minister to manage the education ministry.



For the Trade Minister-designate, he said he has also shown that he is capable to hold his position.

He, however, asked the President to revoke the nominations of Ken Ofori-Atta and Mavis Hawa Koomson who have been nominated for the positions of Finance and Fisheries respectively.



He opines that several scandals hit the nominee for the Finance Ministry including the Agyapa Deal.



He said the nominee does not deserve to be appointed as a minister and has asked the Minority size of the committee to vote against him.



He described Hawa Koomson as a violent person who should be entertained by the President.



The appointment of Madam Koomson he added affirms that the president endorses violence.