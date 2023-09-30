Kyerematen and the golden key: Nigel Gaisie's prophecy pops up amid Alan's resignation

Nigel Gaisie and Alan Kyerematen

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophetic statement made at the end of 2021 has popped up amidst Alan Kyerematen’s resignation.

In his prophecy, Nigel Gaisie made reference to one "Kyerematen" in a context of a country he referred to as the "Republic of Umofia," which bears similarities to Ghana.



He claimed to have received a spiritual vision in which he saw a golden key being taken away from this individual, and he emphasized that it was not in accordance with God's will. He also mentioned that the key had colors, with blue being predominantly visible.



Fast forward to the present, there is striking parallels between Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy and recent events in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which has blue, red, and white party colors.



Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP flagbearer hopeful, recently resigned from the party citing unfairness and intimidation against his agents within the party as the reasons for his resignation.



Furthermore, he announced his decision to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In light of these events, the question arises: Did Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy foresee Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP and his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections?



In his own words during the announcement, Nigel Gaisie stated, “The next prophesy, the Lord carried my spirit again and I entered into Umofia, I entered into a section of Umofia and I saw an entity and on the forehead of the entity, I saw a name written like Kyerematen, I saw a golden key that was taken away from him.



“And the Lord said this is not His will, so if you can quicken yourself like Esau was told what is due you will not be given to another. I repeat that prophesy again, the Lord carried my spirit to Umofia and part of Umofia I saw an entity and on the forehead of the entity I saw Kyerematen and the Lord said, look at that, and I saw.



“I saw effort been made to take a golden key that belongs to him, and on the key, I saw that there were colors on the golden key, but predominantly I saw something like blue and I saw that it was been taken away from him, and the Lord said this is not my will but just as Esau was told, if you can quicken yourself, you will be given what is due you.”



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP.

This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."







AM/SARA



