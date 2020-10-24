L.O.C President signs book of condolence for late Hot FM finance manager

President of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare signing the book of condolence

Source: Hot FM, Contributor

President of the Local Organizing Committee of Ghana (L.O.C), Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has paid a visit to Hot FM to mourn with their former staff, the late Nana Ndoli Panyin III.

Nana Ndoli Panyin III who was reported missing on Thursday, October 1, 2020 was found dead in Boston Hotel at Kaneshie on Friday, October 2.



Two suspects related to the crime have since been indicted, taken to court, and reprimanded.



Investigations are, however, still ongoing to unravel the tragic murder mystery of Nana Ndoli Panyin III, and to bring all perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements are yet to be communicated by the family to the general public.



However, the book of condolence remains opened for friends and loved ones who would like to sympathize with the family of the deceased and staff of Hot FM.

