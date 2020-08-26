Regional News

LED Music Ministry donates to Eugemot Foundation

Dzifa Lord-Evans presented the items to the foundation

Minister Dzifa Lord-Evans, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lord-Evans Dzifa (LED) Music Ministry, has donated items to the Eugemot Foundation as part of activities to celebrate her birthday.

The items included; assorted drinks, toilet rolls, bags of sachet water detergents accompanied with a lunch to feed the children at the Foundation at an estimated cost of GH?2,000.



Minister Lord-Evans described the gesture as a “token of love” to celebrate her birthday and the progress and success of the Ministry with the less privileged in society and treated them to a musical concert.



“LED music ministry also engages in outreach programmes to Senior High Schools to evangelise through music and holds the biggest musical outdoor event in the Volta region known as the Worshippers Rhythms Carnival (WRC),” she said.



She said there was the need for society and philanthropists to extend help to the less privileged in society to make them feel happy and not left out or abandoned.



The Minister called for public support towards the Ministry to strengthen it and carry out more such gestures to most needy people in other communities.

Madam Emelda Mensah, a Caretaker at the Foundation who received the items expressed gratitude to the celebrant and her team for their kind gesture and support towards the children.



She said inadequate basic needs such as food was a challenge in taking care of children adding that they were ready to welcome any individual or groups willing to extend a helping hand to them.



The Foundation which takes care of the needy in society especially orphans currently has an enrolment of about 60 students at basic and secondary levels being provided with education. Madam Mensah said Eugemot still provided financial assistance for children who completed Junior High School (JHS) and had gained admissions into Senior High School which was also a challenge.



Eugemot Foundation is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with a cluster of projects and initiatives that is aimed at providing the needs of orphans, creating a platform for needy children and their parents to develop their fullest potential and raise their living standards.

