LGBT+ activities are a cultural war and must be fought as such – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Former minority Leader

Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged Ghanaian Muslims to view the issue of LGBT+ rights as a cultural battle rather than solely a religious one.

His remarks come amidst debate surrounding the recent passage of legislation criminalizing LGBT+ activities in Ghana.



Legal challenges to the bill have emerged, with two interlocutory injunction applications filed against its constitutionality.



Both applicants argue that the legislation violates constitutional rights pertaining to homosexuality.



Speaking at an Iftar (Ramadan fast-breaking banquet), organized by OkaiKoi North Member of Parliament, Theresa Awuni, Haruna Iddrisu emphasized the need to protect Ghana's cultural integrity.



He asserted that homosexuality is incompatible with Ghanaian culture and should be actively resisted.

"When we hear LGBT, take it beyond religion and conceive it as a cultural war, anyone who respects and admires Ghanaian culture must strive to preserve its honour and dignity by opposing the promotion of practices such as homosexuality,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



The former Minority Leader further emphasized the cultural nature of the conflict, stating, "It is a cultural war, and therefore we must conceive it as a cultural war and fight it as such."



On February 28, 2024, Ghana's Parliament approved a bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, including their promotion, advocacy, and financial support.



The legislation stipulates penalties ranging from six months to three years of imprisonment for individuals found in violation, with longer sentences of three to five years for those involved in promoting or sponsoring such activities. However, the bill awaits the president's signature to become law.



AM/SARA

