LGBT+ bill: Threats from international donors is ridiculous – KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa

Ace Satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa also known as KSM says the threats from international donors to cut aid because of Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill is ridiculous.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, KSM advised that the threats from donors to cut aid to Ghana because of the LGBT+ bill should be a learning curve for the political leaders.



“That is absolutely ridiculous, it is not because we depend on you for money, you will dictate and encroach upon the sovereignty of any nation. But in the long run that comes to us as a lesson as Africans that the begging bowl is over.

“Did you hear the former Finance Minister when there were speculations that we were going to the IMF, he said ‘no, Ghana is a proud country, we will never do that. ‘We are a proud nation, we are not going back to the IMF’, but where are we now? We are there,” Mr Sintim Misa stated.



He continued: “The President will say we need Ghana beyond aid, fantastic but he says that while he is on his private jet going to them to borrow money. Are we serious as a people, it looks like the whole nation is suffering from cognitive dissonance.”