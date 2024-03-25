LGBT+ community likely to influence December elections with money - Security policy expert cautions

Anthony Acquaye is a security policy expert

Security policy expert, Anthony Acquaye, has raised an alarm on something he believes could be a major influence on how people make decisions during the December 7 general elections.

According to him, seeing that the anti-LGBT+ community is very forceful and believed to have very powerful people among them, they may lean towards the political affiliation that promotes their interests.



Acquaye indicated that, for instance, should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuse to still assent to the anti-gay bill: Promotion of Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, by the time Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, the LGBT+ community could influence the polls.



He added, in a statement made available to GhanaWeb, that the minority community will likely invest in the government of the day, should it feel that it has its interests at heart, in the instance that the anti-gay bill is not assented into law.



“Take the LGBTQIA+ community, for example, the true fact out there indicates that this LGBTQIA+ community has a lot of money to influence in achieving their interests, and it is on record that, most of these people who have been lured into their activities were given money. Fast forward, between the two major political parties in Ghana, this LGBTQIA+ community can fund or, if you like, sponsor any of them with huge money with their interest to stop the bill from assenting into law.



“Here is the case the opposition party's leader, has declared his stance not in support of the LGBTQIA+ activities, so obviously, the LGBTQIA+ community are looking up to the governing party led by President Nana Addo as their hope not to assent to the bill. President Akufo Addo's refusal to assent his signature till 7th December, election will trigger the LGBTQIA+ community to sponsor the governing party, as they may be seen as the party that, can protect their interests.

“As a result, the governing party will have more money to influence the election in many diverse ways or means,” he stated.



Parliament passed the anti-LGBT+ Bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that he will not assent to it until a Supreme Court suit against the bill is determined.



On record, every single election in the world faces one or more risks or threats in its cycle, either its pre - election, during, or post - election.



Some of these risks are foreign influence, election malpractice, or fraud, electoral related violence, etc.



The effect of these risks are that they can undermine the integrity, credibility, free, fair and transparent of the election and its final result outcome. thereby preventing the right candidate of the people’s choice to win.



Now, one will ask, how



