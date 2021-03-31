LGBTQ+ Ghanaians and allies to stage a Twitter protest today

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer plus (LGBTQ+) community in Ghana and the allies of the community are making their voices heard today.
In recent weeks, the community has come under religious and political attack after the LGBTQ Rights Ghana, opened a safe space in the country.
The safe house was shut down by the government after days of pressure from various groups in Ghana.
Since then anti LGTBQ issues have been rampant.
The most recent is the police clampdown of an alleged lesbian wedding leaving between 22 and 30 people being put in prison.
The members of the LGBTQ community who have been oppressed all their lives are reflecting on all the issues and staging a Twitter protest today.
They are calling on all community members and allies to join them in a Twitter protest today, March 31, at 6 pm using the hashtag #GhanaGetsBetter.
This would be their first virtual protest to “voice our feelings on the onslaught of hate, bigotry and violence across the LGBT community in Ghana.”
The protest is calling for an end to political and religious homophobia.
They also want to stop the incitement of violence and abuse of LGBTIQ people as well as an end to police brutality and arbitrary arrests of members of the LGBTQI community.
Ahead of the scheduled protest later today, some have already taken to Twitter to post messages of support.
It's Today! Twitter Protest!— LGBT+ Rights Ghana (@LGBTRightsGhana) March 31, 2021
By the power of social media, LGBT+ Rights Ghana reclaims it’s space.
To LGBTQIA People and allies everywhere
Join us today Wednesday, 31st March at 6pm GMT on twitter via@lgbtrightsghana with the hashtag #GhanaGetsBetter
A thread pic.twitter.com/DpYMMVWwvt
My profile picture is red in solidarity with #LGBTQIA+ people in #Ghana fighting against attacks on their existence. @LGBTRightsGhana #GhanaGetsBetter pic.twitter.com/8doJcDLhXl— ???? (@kuvie_) March 31, 2021
???? Why do u want to hate somebodi wey e no do u any bad?— Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) March 31, 2021
And why can’t you just love ur neighbour as urself as u must?
It’s nice to be nice! ???? #GhanaGetsBetter @LGBTRightsGhana
For 24 hours I am turning my profile picture red to support LGBTQ rights in Ghana ???????? #GhanaGetsBetter #LGBTGhana— jesseclarke (@jesseclarke) March 31, 2021
Standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community in Ghana. Hence my red profile picture. #GhanaGetsBetter #LGBTQ #saynotohomophobia— Moongirls????????♀️????????♀️????????♀️ (@angela_otoo) March 31, 2021
We are not thieves. Allow us to live our lives.#LGBTQ #GhanaGetsBetter— Jean Mensah (@DwinaMensah) March 31, 2021
No one should live in fear because of who they are.— Aseye in pain. (@aseyeabanini) March 31, 2021
Standing in solidarity with my LGBTQ+ siblings in Ghana.#GhanaGetsBetter
Join @LGBTIrights in an online protest today at 6pm GMT. We demand safety and rights for all including Queer and all marginalised people no matter their class, sexual orientation, beliefs, ethnicity. Ghana needs to be a safe country for ALL its citizens #GhanaGetsBetter #Afrifem— Nana Darkoa (@nas009) March 31, 2021
