LGBTQ+ in Ghana: Let’s not 'copy western world blindly' - Ho NYA Director

Charles Gomenu, Ho Municipal Director of NYA

Correspondence from Volta Region

The Ho Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Charles Gomenu has argued that the legalization of the same-sex marriage should not be accepted in Ghanaian society.



The Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) in last week opened an office in the heart of the country, Accra, the development then sparked debate among Ghanaians, especially the youth.



Whilst some portions appeared to support the movement and terming it as human right issues, others are also opposing it, saying same-sex marriage and transgender is not part of Ghana’s culture.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb in the Volta region with Mr. Gomenu as a Youth Development Officer, he said, “ as a youth development officer, it’s a big challenge to us”.



According to him, Ghanaian culture is different from that of the Western world hence “ we shouldn’t copy the western world blindly because their culture is different from our culture”.

He added that, the LGBT is not part of the Ghanaian laws and religions so therefore it should not be based on human right opportunities to accept it in the country.



“Our laws doesn’t allow that, and moreover we’re Christians, majority are Christian followed by Muslim religion and each frown against the same-sex marriage so I think we shouldn’t talk right... so if you saying you’ve developed something against nature and it’s your right I bet to differ..” he said.



Mr. Gomenu, however, called for the abolishment of the LGBT in the country saying “ whatever we will do to make sure we don’t allow these people do not penetrate our population, our youthful population of Ghana, we have to do it “



What’s the public view in the region?



Speaking to GhanaWeb, some residents in the Volta regional capital, Ho raised concerns that, the LGBT should not be given a space in Ghana.

“You see, even the Bible has even said it that only man and woman that can do that kind of thing but right now it’s man to man, to me it’s not good at all to practice that kind of thing” a resident, Daniel Ntimi said.



Another person, one Sammuel Ampem also said “ first, our culture and our religion talks against it, so I’m not sure it can actually cope with us cos it’s a culture that we are copying from outside, it’s not part for us so for me I’ll not accept it”



One Delali Hotsonyame also opined that “ I think this is alien to our culture and our culture principles.... these are signs of end time and we need to be careful”



The LGBT is a movement that is calling for same-sex marriage in the world, a situation whereby a man can get married with his fellow man and also women marrying their fellows including transgender.