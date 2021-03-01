LGBTQ+ is not our culture - Tarkwa residents

Queer flag

Correspondence from Western Region

Residents of Tarkwa say, they cannot understand why a man should have sex with a fellow man when God created women for men and vice versa.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, they indicated our culture as Ghanaians does not permit us to accept the practice of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and others (LGBTQI+) in the country.



According to them God abhors such practices and as such, as a Christian country, practicing that will bring a curse to the nation.

The opening of an office same-sex community in the country has caused an uproar with lots of people expressing their displeasure about their existence in Ghana.



This led to the subsequent closure of the office by an order from the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The people are calling on government never to accept them in the country