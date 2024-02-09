LGBTQI+ persons, promoters to get 3 to 5 years in prison as Parliament approves custodial sentence

File photo

Ghana’s Parliament has approved a custodial sentence of 3 to 5 years for willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.

Individuals involved in the act may face a minimum sentence of 6 months and a maximum sentence of 3 years.



This.was explained be the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, the lead proponent of the bill.



He was speaking on Thursday, February 8, 2024, during parliamentary proceedings on the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values.

“What created the confusion was the establishment of an advocacy of the promotion of the activities, that is what Ghanaians are against. Nobody is interested in what you do in your bedroom. And so the punishment for one caught in the act yesterday February 7, is to be a minimum of 6 months, maximum of 3 years.



"However, for anyone acting in a willful promotion, sponsorship or support of the agenda, the punitive measure for that is minimum 3 years, maximum 5 years,” he added.