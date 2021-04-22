0
LIST: 28 new entrants nominated by Akufo-Addo as deputy ministers

President Nana Akufo Addo Flagstaff House President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 22 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The presidency on Wednesday, April 21, released President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s full list of nominees for deputy ministerial positions which is subject to the approval of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

An analysis of the list shows that 28 out of the 39 nominees were new entrants into the ministerial field.

The vetting of these nominees will be top of the agenda of the Appointments Committee of Parliament when the House resumes sitting.

The list also shows a heavy concentration of Members of Parliament expected to serve as deputy ministers, with as many as 34 of them being MPs and only five non-MPs.

Finance and Economic Planning Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was the last minister-nominee to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 26.

Below is the full list of the new entrants

John Ampontuah Kumah – Finance

Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade and Industry

Herbert Krapa – Trade and Industry

Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Energy

Thomas Mbomba – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration

Diana Asonaba Dapaah – Office of Attorney General & Ministry of Justice

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Food & Agriculture

Yaw Frimpong Addo – Food & Agriculture

Mohammed Hardi Tuferu – Food & Agriculture

John Ntim Fordjuor – Education

Mahama Asei Seini – Health

George Mireku Duker – Lands & Natural Resources

Mavis Nkansah-Boadu – Roads & Highways

Stephen Pambin Jalulah – Roads & Highways

Hassan Tampuli – Transport

Frederick Obeng Adom – Transport

Kofi Amankwah-Manu – Defence

Naana Eyiah Quansah – Interior

Ama Pomaa Boateng – Communications & Digitalisation

Abdulai Abanga – Works & Housing

Moses Anim – Fisheries & Aquaculture Development

Kwaku Asante-Boateng – Railway Development

Amidu Issahaku Chinnia – Sanitation & Water Resources

Mark Okraku Mantey – Tourism, Arts & Culture

Lariba Zuweira Abudu – Gender, Children & Social Protection

Fatimatu Abubakar – Information

Evans Opoku Bobie – Youth & Sports

