LIST: 28 new entrants nominated by Akufo-Addo as deputy ministers

The presidency on Wednesday, April 21, released President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s full list of nominees for deputy ministerial positions which is subject to the approval of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
An analysis of the list shows that 28 out of the 39 nominees were new entrants into the ministerial field.
The vetting of these nominees will be top of the agenda of the Appointments Committee of Parliament when the House resumes sitting.
The list also shows a heavy concentration of Members of Parliament expected to serve as deputy ministers, with as many as 34 of them being MPs and only five non-MPs.
Finance and Economic Planning Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was the last minister-nominee to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 26.
Below is the full list of the new entrants
John Ampontuah Kumah – Finance
Michael Okyere Baafi – Trade and Industry
Herbert Krapa – Trade and Industry
Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Energy
Thomas Mbomba – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration
Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration
Diana Asonaba Dapaah – Office of Attorney General & Ministry of Justice
Alfred Tuah-Yeboah – Food & Agriculture
Yaw Frimpong Addo – Food & Agriculture
Mohammed Hardi Tuferu – Food & Agriculture
John Ntim Fordjuor – Education
Mahama Asei Seini – Health
George Mireku Duker – Lands & Natural Resources
Mavis Nkansah-Boadu – Roads & Highways
Stephen Pambin Jalulah – Roads & Highways
Hassan Tampuli – Transport
Frederick Obeng Adom – Transport
Kofi Amankwah-Manu – Defence
Naana Eyiah Quansah – Interior
Ama Pomaa Boateng – Communications & Digitalisation
Abdulai Abanga – Works & Housing
Moses Anim – Fisheries & Aquaculture Development
Kwaku Asante-Boateng – Railway Development
Amidu Issahaku Chinnia – Sanitation & Water Resources
Mark Okraku Mantey – Tourism, Arts & Culture
Lariba Zuweira Abudu – Gender, Children & Social Protection
Fatimatu Abubakar – Information
Evans Opoku Bobie – Youth & Sports
