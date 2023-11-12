LIST: African leaders who thronged Riyadh for first Saudi-Africa summit

Group photo after the summit

Over half of presidents from across the continent were in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia for a summit convened by Kind Salman Abdul Aziz.

Flights of these African leaders started arriving in Riyadh for the first Saudi-Africa summit on Thursday, November 9 with the summit proper taking place the next day.



According to a document, the 'Riyadh Declaration,' a communique issued at the end of the gathering, the Saudi side led by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman held talks over four areas of mutual interest.



They are:



a. Political, Security and Military Affairs, Counterterrorism and Combating Extremism



b. Economic, Development, Commercial and Investment Affairs



c. Cultural, Educational and Civilizational Communication Affairs



d. Humanitarian and Health Affairs





#VIDEO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and African leaders gather for a family photo, setting the stage for the #Saudi-#African Summit. pic.twitter.com/K2jKwsQUeQ — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) November 10, 2023

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia



William Ruto, Kenya



Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopia Prime Minister



Omar Guelleh, Djibouti



Isaias Afwerki, Eritrea



Salva Kiir, South Sudan



Abdel Fattah Burhan, Sudan military ruler



Mahamat Idris Deby, Chad



Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea

Faustin Archange Touadera, Central African Republic



Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon military ruler



Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria'



Faure Gnassingbe, Togo



Patrice Talon, Benin



Alassane Quattara, Ivory Coast



Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone



Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea military ruler



Adama Barrow, The Gambia

Umaru Sissoco Embalo, Guinea-Bissau



Mohammed El Ghazouani, Mauritania



Lamine Zeine, Prime Minister of Niger under junta



Azali Asoumani, Comoros and African Union president



Paul Kagame, Rwanda



Wavel Ramkalawan, Seychelles



Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi



Hakainde Hichelima, Zambia



Emmerson Mnagagwa, Zimbabwe

Samia Suluhu Hasssan, Tanzania



Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



