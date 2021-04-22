LIST: Akufo-Addo's 11 renominated deputy ministers

File photo of Akufo-Addo with ministers after 2017 swearing in

Subject to approval by Parliament, eight politicians will maintain their jobs as deputy ministers in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

Another three will remain deputy ministers but will be handed different portfolios as per the list of nominees presented to Parliament.



Renominated appointees maintaining portfolios:



1. Abena Osei-Asare - Finance Ministry



2. Mohammed Amin Adam - Energy Ministry



3. William Owuraku Aidoo - Energy Ministry



4. Osei Bonsu Amoah - Local Government Ministry

5. Augustine Collins Ntim - Local Government Ministry



6. Tina Mensah - Health Ministry



7. Benito Owusu Bio - Lands Ministry



8. Bright Wireko-Brobby - Employment Ministry



Renominated appointees taking new portfolios



9. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah - Heading to Local Government Ministry from the Regional Re-organisation Ministry

10. Gifty Twum-Ampofo - Heading to Education Ministry from Gender Ministry



11. Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei - Heading to Trade Ministry from the Information Ministry



In total, 24 portfolios were listed with a total of 39 nominees. 28 of the nominees are new entrants as against the 11 above who are being retained - in their posts or being reassigned 34 are from Parliament with five non-Parliamentarians. There are 29 men as against 10 women.



The presidency on Wednesday, April 21, released a full list of deputy ministerial nominees transmitted to the lawmaking chamber for vetting and approval.



Speaker Alban Bagbin is expected to refer the list to the Appointments Committee which is constitutionally mandated to vet and recommend for approval or otherwise the president's nominees.