LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a group photo with winners at the AICC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 14 presided over the 2023 edition of the National Honours and Awards event at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

Three broad categories of individuals, institutions and partners were awarded at the event with different levels of national honours.



The three groups as contained in a post shared on the president's Facebook timeline were:



a. Men and women who were entrusted with the responsibility of keeping us safe at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to our foreign friends and partners who aided us in that enterprise.



b. Men and women who made sure that the maritime boundary dispute with our immediate, western neighbour, the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire



c. Individuals whose work deserve the plaudits of the nation.



The state-owned Daily Graphic reports that in all, some 19,557 frontline health workers received certificates and plaques for their dedicated services in the line of duty.

The newspaper added that the about 50 individuals and entities that received the Order of the Volta – Companion awards were grouped into Members of the National COVID-19 Taskforce and Trustees of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.



GhanaWeb has sighted an event brochure that listed the 18-members of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) Technical Team and Legal Advisors, who were awarded.



See the list below:







The nominated Trustees of the COVID-19 fund comprise:



1. Mr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi (Chairman, Tropical Cable & Conductor Ltd)

2. Mr. Edward Effah (Chairman, Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd)



3. Mr. Kwaku Bediako (Director, CH Group)



4. Mr. John Taylor (CEO, Woodfield Energy Resources Ltd)



5. Mr. Omane Frimpong (Chairman, Wilkins Engineering Ltd)



6. Mr. Kwame Ofosu Bamfo (Managing Director, Bamson Group)



7. Mr. Kwabena Adjei (Group Chairman, Kasapreko)

8. Mr. Thomas Svanikier (Chairman, Svani Group Ltd)



9. Mr. Kwasi Twum (CEO, The Multimedia Group)



10. Mr. Senyo Kwasi Hosi (CEO, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors)



11. Julie Essiam (Commissioner, Ghana Revenue Authority)



Eminent Ghanaians awarded:



The late great philosopher, Prof. Johnson Kwame Wiredu, by common consent one of the outstanding philosophers of global repute of the modern age, who will be given a befitting posthumous award, Order of the Volta – Companion.

The rest are Ms. Margaret Sophia Darkwah, the first female Commissioner of Police; Prof. Akwasi Osei, former Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority; and Dr. Veronica Agartha Martinson, former Executive Director of the Cocoa Research Institute, Ghana.



About the National Awards:



The national awards are presented to persons who have made immense and recognized contributions in sectors such as the civil service, military, prisons service, education and public health, agriculture, commerce and industry, the judiciary, scientific and other research, sports, culture and the arts, and the financial sector.