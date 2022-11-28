1
LIVE SCENES from Qatar ahead of South Korea vs Ghana match

Mon, 28 Nov 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana come up against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in their Group H encounter of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars lost their first match to Portugal by 3-2 in their first group match at the tournament. Goals from Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari were not enough for the Black Stars to get a point from the game.

South Korea also drew goalless in their match against Uruguay as they picked up one point in the match.

Ghana comes into the match with zero points with Portugal topping the group whiles South Korea and Uruguay occupy their 3rd and 4th spot respectively.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, Ghana will be hoping to win their first match at the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars have assembled a much younger side filled with debutantes.

Ghana will count on the likes of in-form players Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Inaki Williams among others to get the first three points at the tournament.


