LIVE UPDATE: NDC elects presidential, parliamentary candidates

File Photo

The opposition National Democratic Congress heads to the polls to elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

As late as Thursday, May 11, 2023, the election looked set to be rescheduled, but Dr Kwabena Duffour made a dramatic u-turn on his decision to injunct the election, paving way for it to come off today, May 13, 2023.



Per GhanaWeb reports, the process has already begun in some parts of the country, with little or no issues witnessed so far.



In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama is highly tipped to see off competition from former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



The parliamentary race is where expectations of major shocks are rife, with some known constituencies being contested by quite popular and astute persons.



47 of the incumbent MPs will not experience the headache of monitoring elections again as they are going unopposed.



Who is eligible to vote?

Delegates comprise branch, constituency, regional, and national executives, former national executives, and sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).



Others include former MPs and government appointees, NDC-appointed Article 71 Office Holders, and metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives that served under the party’s government.



Also, former appointees under the NDC administration, including former Deputy and Ministers of State, former Ambassadors and High Commissioners, former Members of the Council of State, presidential staffers who fall under Article 71 Office Holders, foreign chapters and members of the NDC Professional Forum will be eligible to vote.



GhanaWeb has reporters dotted across the country and will be bringing you timely reports from every polling station in the country.



Follow our live text commentary of the NDC elections below



