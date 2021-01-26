LIVE UPDATES: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Mahama pay last respect to Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020

Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the final funeral rites of Former President of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo heads to the Accra International Conference Centre to pay his last respect to Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana's first president of the 4th Republic who died on November 12, 2020.



Nana Akufo-Addo will be joined by Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia; First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Second Lady, Samira Bawumia; Former Presidents and spouses; spouses of Former Vice Presidents; Chief of Staff; Secretary to the President; Secretary to Cabinet; Heads and Former Heads of Constitutional Bodies.



The rest are Speaker and Former Speakers of Parliament; Members of Parliament; Chief Justice; Former Chief Justices; Justices of the Supreme Court; Former Chairman and Former Members of the Council of States; Former Ministers of State; Members of the Diplomatic Corps; Organised Groups and Traditional/Customary Rites.



Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is appealing to Ghanaians to watch funeral and burial activities of the late former President Rawlings virtually to avoid a possible spread of COVID-19.

He said, given current regulations for public gathering, admitting a large number of people to observe the final funeral rites of the late President will flout social distancing protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.



