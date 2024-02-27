LIVE UPDATES: Akufo-Addo delivers 2024 State of the Nation Address

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to deliver his eighth State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

This constitutional provision requires the president to present a message on the State of the Nation at the commencement of each parliamentary session and before Parliament's dissolution.



Earlier, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who was the Majority Leader, disclosed this information in Parliament, declaring, "Mr Speaker, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E the President will deliver to the House a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead."



Akufo-Addo is anticipated to cover key aspects of his government's policy objectives during his address.



Topics expected to be addressed include updates on Ghana's economy, including the ongoing IMF bailout program and discussions on security, the cost of living, and other significant areas.



In addition, the president will provide insights into the achievements and challenges encountered by his administration, offering a comprehensive overview of the current state of the nation.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo will present plans and deliverables for the upcoming year, keeping the Parliament and the citizens informed about the government's agenda and priorities.



