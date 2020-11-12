LIVE UPDATES: Former President Jerry John Rawlings dead

The former President died after a short illness

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is dead, GhanaWeb can confirm.

The former president GhanaWeb understands passed on, today, November 12, 2020 after a brief illness.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



