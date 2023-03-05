LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko (GPL Super Clash)

Ghana Premier Super Clash between Hearts

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb Sports live text coverage of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

The Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023, will host the Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko which is the biggest game in Ghana football.



This Ghana Premier League Super Clash will be special because it will also be used to honour Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the two teams battle for the President's Cup.



Many dignitaries aside from the president will visit the Accra Sports Stadium for the game and the players will have to deliver to the full expectations of the fans.



Accra Hearts of Oak are currently enjoying a difficult moment in the season after winning just a game in their last five Premier League games.



The bad run of form for Hearts of Oak led to the fans preventing head coach Slavko Matic to train with his team on Friday, March 3, 2023, in their bid to get the Serbian coach to be sacked.



Asante Kotoko are the team in form as far as this fixture is concerned and have been tipped to carry the day.

The Porcupine Warriors are second on the league table with 31 points following their slim victory over Bechem United on matchday 19.



Also, Black Stars' new coach Chris Hughton will be naming his squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and some of the players might be able to gate-crash the list with a super performance on Sunday.







Follow the live updates below:



