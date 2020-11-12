75
LIVE UPDATES: How Ghanaians are reacting to Jerry John Rawlings' death

Rawlings 1 The former President died after a short illness

Thu, 12 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has passed away, GhanaWeb can confirm.

The former president died today, November 12, 2020 after a brief illness.

Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.

