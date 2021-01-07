LIVE UPDATES: Inaugural ceremony of President-elect Akufo-Addo and Veep Bawumia

A picture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his swearing in ceremony four years ago

Underway is a ceremony to inaugurate and swear in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President and Vice President respectively of the Republic of Ghana.

Some prominent personalities including the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; and Angola’s Vice President, Bornito de Sousa are expected to join the occasion having arrived in the country on January 6 to witness the epic moment.



This will be Nana Akufo-Addo’s second consecutive time of being sworn in as president. His first term of office expired midnight and is set to take the Oath of Office at the Forecourt of the Parliament House, Accra, after which he will man the affairs of the country for the next four years.



Akufo-Addo on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential polls held on December 7.



The verdict has since been contested by Mr. Mahama who argues that the party’s overwhelming evidence available makes it impossible for them to accept the results although some domestic and international observers have said the election was free and fair.

Earlier today, Members of Parliament-elect chose a Speaker amid complete pandemonium. The NDC served notice it will not attend the investiture but there are suggestions the party will backtrack after its nominee Alban Bagbin won the Speakership race.



We bring you a comprehensive text coverage of the event.



