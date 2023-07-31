LIVE UPDATES: Ofori-Atta presents 2023 mid-year budget review

Ken Ofori-Atta is Finance Minister

Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is presenting this year’s mid-year budget review in parliament. This comes after the event was postponed from Tuesday, July 25.

This is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) which requires the minister to provide the mid-year fiscal policy review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



Here are four issues Ofori-Atta is expected to touch on:



Improving economic fundamentals



Update on IMF bailout:



Details Second domestic exchange programme:

Tarriff adjustments, new taxes road tolls:

GhanaWeb brings you a live update of all events in parliament during the mid-year budget presentation:







