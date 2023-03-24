LIVE UPDATES: Parliament begins voting on Akufo-Addo's appointees for ministries, Supreme Court

Parliament is voting on the president's nominees

Members of Parliament are all set to vote on the nominees for some six ministries and the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Thursday’s sitting to consider the Appointment Committee’s report on the nominees was characterized by delays and heated exchanges.



The situation compelled the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to defer a decision on the report to Friday, March 24, 2023.



The Minority insisted on rejecting the nominees until certain conditions including amendments to the controversial Constitutional Instrument (CI) from the Electoral Commission (EC) while the Majority insisted most of them are MPs qualified enough to occupy the offices for which they were nominated.



Also, out of the four nominees of the president for the apex court, only two of them were approved, leaving the fates of George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court, in the balance.

Follow our updates below as the Members of Parliament go through the voting process on whether or not to approve the appointees:





AE/WA