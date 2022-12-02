0
LIVESTREAMED: 38th Farmers Day celebration

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto1 Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the Minister for Agriculture

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farmers across the nation are being celebrated for their illustriousness and hard work today

Every year, on the first Friday of December, Ghana observes ‘Farmers' Day’ in honor of farmers all over the country.

This year’s event which is themed; “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition” is being held in the Eastern Region.

The 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day began with a National Agricultural Fair on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and will be climaxed today with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the event and confer national honours on the best-performing farmers.

The sector minister, Owusu Akoto Afriyie, is addressing farmers at the celebration.

