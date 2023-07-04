18
LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere on Dormaahene, Yvonne Nelson vs. Sarkodie

Paul Adom Otchere Murtala Fight.png Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Bawumia's bid, Yvonne Nelson's book on Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – Celebration of Akufo-Addo over Nkrumah Mausoleum

2 – Yvonne Nelson's book offshoot

3 - Analysis of Dormaahene's call on Quayson trial

Watch the livestream below:

