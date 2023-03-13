6
LIVESTREAMED: Afriyie Akoto speaks on 'the future of the economy of Ghana'

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto?resize=600%2C375&ssl=1 Ex-Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Mon, 13 Mar 2023

The immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is today, March 13, 2023, delivering a public lecture on “The future of the economy of Ghana” at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), .

The former agriculture minister is expected to share insights into building the agricultural sector into a bedrock for financing the development of other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

He is also expected to launch his campaign for the New Patriotic Party presidential campaign launch.

Watch a livestream of the lecture below:

Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





