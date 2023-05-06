LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo attend coronation of King Charles III in London

The United Kingdom is witnessing a very historic moment as the first son of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, is coronated as king.

This is the first time there will be a coronation of a monarch in 70 years, following the death of the former queen.



Well over 2000 guests are seated, awaiting the arrival of the king and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, at the Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony will be held.



In attendance from Ghana will be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; and his wife, Lady Julia.

